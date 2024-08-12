Harris makes bid to donors at San Francisco fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed Bay Area and West Coast donors at a major fundraiser in San Francisco on Sunday, making her first visit to the area since becoming the Democratic nominee for president.

The sold-out fundraiser at the Fairmont Hotel was packed with donors and supporters hoping Harris’ bid for the White House will be successful. The VP talked to over 700 people and touched on issues such as the Affordable Care Act, voting rights, reproductive rights and Project 2025.

Though, before speaking to attendees former House Speaker Nanci Pelosi addressed the crowd. Pelosi took her time to tell attendees that democracy was on the ballot come November.

Pelosi’s appearance marked a public shift in her stance, support for the Democratic party. She, a longtime ally of President played a key role for Democrats, behind-the-scenes, into nudging Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid for the White House.

Sunday’s event cost attendees anywhere from $3,300 to $50,000. The invitation for the Harris Victory Fund did not explicity say who would be present. However, Bloomberg reported that LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman was planning on attending.

The event raised more than $12 million for the campaign. The haul adds to the historic $310 million the Harris-Walz campaign raised in July. Of that, $36 million was raised in the 24 hours after Harris announced her pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

“The fact that everyone got behind her and really coalesced I was so proud of us as democrats, and I think it’s the right thing and I think it's going to make a win,” said Lindsay Todd of San Francisco.

Following the event, Harris received a standing ovation as she walked out.

Harris’ Bay Area appearance comes after her battleground state tour across five states.

Walz will not attend Sunday’s fundraiser. The vice-presidential hopeful flew back to Minnesota after a campaign rally in Las Vegas. He is expected to make appearances on the East Coast next week.

John Dennis of the San Francisco Republican Party said he expects the pair to do well for now, but former president Donald Trump will pull ahead.

"I suspect the president will build a lead and pull away closer to election day," Dennis said. "President trump has to stay disciplined he’s got to stay on message he’s got to focus on the issues that people care about."