Harris makes history at DNC, touches on life story in acceptance speech

Kamala Harris made history on the last night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

She became the first woman elected vice president of the United States and officially the first Black and South Asian woman named the presidential nominee of a major party.

In her speech, the Bay Area native touched on her local roots and how coming from a middle-class family influences her decisions.

"We are charting a new way forward, forward to a future with a strong and growing middle class," Harris said in her speech. "Because we know a strong middle class has always been critical to America's success, and building that middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency. The middle class is where I come from."

In the lead-up to her acceptance, Harris said her identity, immigrant family, and career as a prosecutor in Alameda County formed her decision to remain "Kamala Harris for the people."

"And so, on behalf of the people; on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks; on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey; on behalf of Americans like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams and look out for one another; on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on Earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America," Harris said.

Upon hearing her acceptance, democrats cheered, and many said the event showcased that hope is back.

However, many party leaders caution that the party has not won anything yet. They said the party needs to get to work.

"We can't take anything for granted," said Rep. Zoe Lofgren of San Jose. "We are feeling pretty optimistic. I am hopeful. But this election is not in the bag. We have got to go out to work."

The four-day convention featured prominent Democrats, including sitting President Joe Biden, former presidents Barak Obama and Bill Clinton, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Celebrities such as Golden State Warriors superstars Steve Kerr and Steph Curry, pop artist Pink, Oprah Winfrey, and others also took to the stage to pledge their support.

Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, formally accepted the party's nomination for vice president on Wednesday.

