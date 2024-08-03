Kamala Harris

Harris team narrows down VP candidate picks, process nears end

By Emma Goss | NBC Bay Area

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign team is narrowing down the six potential running mate contenders in her bid for the White House.

The six contenders are Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“A lot of careful work has to be done in the next few days and that's why they're probably going to wait as long as they can to make sure she's comfortable with the decision,” said Larry Gerston, a political analyst.

Gerston said the vice president could announce her decision as early as Sunday. This all comes after securing enough Democratic delegation votes to become the party’s nominee.

"I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States,” Harris said. “And I will tell you the tireless work of our delicate our state leaders and staff has been pivotal in making this moment possible. And your dedication cannot be overstated your dedication to our country."

The choice of her running mate comes down to three main factors, according to Gerston.

One, a person Harris can get along with. Second, a running mate that can help the team win battleground states. Lastly, a nominee that can potentially bring in large donations to the campaign.

