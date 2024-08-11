Harris to court donors in San Francisco on Sunday

Vice President Kamala Harris has landed in the Bay Area to attend a major fundraiser in San Francisco on Sunday, making it her first visit since becoming the Democratic nominee for president.

The sold-out fundraiser cost attendees anywhere from $3,300 to $50,000. The invitation for the Harris Victory Fund did not list a location or who would be present. Bloomberg reported that the event would be held at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco where LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman would be attending. The event is raising more than $12 million for the campaign

The haul adds to the historic $310 million the Harris-Walz campaign raised in July. Of that, $36 million was raised in the 24 hours after Harris announced her pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

“As a Californian [I] couldn't be more proud, couldn't be more excited than the prospect of a President Harris the next 4 years,” Sen. Alex Padilla said. “There's a lot at stake this November.”

According to the campaign, Walz will not attend Sunday’s fundraiser and will instead be back in Minnesota. He is expected to make appearances on the East Coast next week.

At Sunday’s event, former House Speaker Nanci Pelosi is also expected to make an appearance, NBC reports. Both Harris and Pelosi will court West Coast and Bay Area donors, focusing on their ties to the state.

Pelosi’s appearance will mark a public shift in her stance, support for the White House. The president’s longtime ally played a key role for Democrats, behind-the-scenes, into nudging Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid for the White House.

Harris’ Bay Area appearance comes after her battleground state tour across five states.

The Vice President recently came from a campaign rally in Las Vegas, where she told the crowd her ticket includes two candidates that came from working-class families.

“Think about it. Two working class kids, one a daughter of Oakland California who was raised by a working mother. I had a summer job at Mcdonalds. The other a son of the Nebraska plains who grew up working on a farm,” she said.