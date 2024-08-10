Harris to host fundraiser, make San Francisco appearance

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Bay Area for a fundraiser set to be held in San Francisco Sunday.

The sold-out fundraiser is expected to cost attendees anywhere from $3,300 to $50,000. The invitation for the Harris Victory Fund did not list a location or who would be present, but Bloomberg reported her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, would appear. Bloomberg’s report added that the event would be held at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco where LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman would be attending.

If Walz is to attend, it would be his first appearance to West Coast donors since agreeing to join the ticket.

“I mean people are just over the moon that Kamala Harris is back in San Francisco,” said Nancy Tung, president of teh San Francisco Democratic Party. “We do have a very active donor base, and so it’s not surprising that with the energy behind the Harris Campaign. Kamala Harris is in demand. People want to see her. People want to hear what her vision is for America.”

The VPs visit comes a few days after the group ‘VCs for Kamala’ raised around $150,000 for her presidential campaign, according to Verge. The report also added that $50,000 specifically came from venture capitalist Ron Conway, who helped to set up the call.

The event will be held a few days after the duo appeared and held a rally in the battleground state of Arizona.

Given the event's timing, it is speculated that Harris will appear at Outside Lands.

The Harris campaign did not respond to NBC Bay Area’s request for comment on Friday.