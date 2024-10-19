Decision 2024

Behind the scenes: What it takes to keep ballots safe

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you haven't registered to vote for the upcoming presidential election, you are running out of time.

Monday is the last day that you can register to vote.

And with a lot of talk about election integrity, some are asking about the safety of ballots.

At the Registrar of Voters in San Jose, NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo provides a behind-the-scenes look at everything that's done to make sure your ballot is safe and your vote is counted.

