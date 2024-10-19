Behind the scenes: What it takes to keep ballots safe

If you haven't registered to vote for the upcoming presidential election, you are running out of time.
Monday is the last day that you can register to vote.
And with a lot of talk about election integrity, some are asking about the safety of ballots.
At the Registrar of Voters in San Jose, NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo provides a behind-the-scenes look at everything that's done to make sure your ballot is safe and your vote is counted.
Watch the video report above to learn more.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.