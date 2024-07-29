Decision 2024

JD Vance to visit Silicon Valley elite Monday

By Marianne Favro

Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance (R-OH) is gearing up for his visit in the Bay Area on Monday.

The Ohio senator is hosting a fundraiser reception at a private home in Palo Alto where he will likely highlight his previous experience as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley.

The cost to attend the event at BitGo CEO Mike Belshe’s home is $3,300 a plate. Those looking to attend a round table discussion can pay $25,000.

James Taylor at political science professor at the University of San Francisco said it’s all about the dollars that can be raised.

“It comes down to the dollar sign, that’s what you see in Silicon Valley,” Taylor said. “It's not a moral philosophical alignment, but self-interest.”

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’ campaign has raised upwards of $200 million in just a week.

NBC News confirmed that the Harris campaign is considering eight candidates to be her running mate, including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh, Shapiro and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

On Sunday, Harris’ San Francisco pastor Reverend Amos Brown called for a civil campaign season. He is the latest faith leader to do so.

Vance is expected to attend a Central Valley fundraising event on Wednesday.

