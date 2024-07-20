Growing number of politicians call on Biden to drop out of the presidential race

President Joe Biden reiterated Friday that he has no plans to end his bid for a second term despite an increasing number of calls from people in his own party to step away from the race.

Two Bay Area members of Congress, Rep. Zoe Lofgren and Rep. Jared Huffman, became some of the latest politicians to add their names to the list of those calling for Biden to back out.

Zofgren said the decision was not an easy one, but in looking at the numbers, she said the results could be devastating for the entire country.

"This was an agonizing decision actually," she said. "It took me quite some time. It was very upsetting and unpleasant."

Lofgren delivered a letter to the campaign Thursday night. In it, she applauded Biden's accomplishments, but also said, right now, the numbers are not adding up to a win.

"We are running out of time," she said.

San Jose State University political science Professor Dr. Melinda Jackson wasn't surprised by Lofgren’s letter.

"My judgement as a political scientist: it seems like the writing is on the wall," Jackson said.

Biden appears to be standing his ground. In a memo obtained by NBC News, the campaign's battleground states director said Biden is "in it to win it."

Not all democrats are walking away from the party's leader. Sen. Alex Padilla has remained an active supporter of the Biden-Harris ticket. The same goes for Gov. Gavin Newsom.