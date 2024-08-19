Kamala Harris' longtime friend travels to DNC, awaits her speech

One of Kamal Harris' longtime friends is expected to make his way to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, but not as a delegate, rather as her guest.

Derreck Johnson met Harris over four decades ago when they were just teenagers. He said the vice president is still the same person he met all those years ago.

"She is a hilarious person and a lot of fun," he said. "She’s empathetic. She doesn't come from privilege she comes from Oakland from a hard-working single mother and can relate to everyday Americans."

Johnson will land in the Windy City on Monday where he will then meet up with Harris.

He will be at the convention all week and said he is anxiously waiting for the vice president to formally accept the party's nomination.

Johnson will also see a large contingency of California delegates.

According to Rusty Hicks, the chairman of the California Democratic party, close to 500 delegates have made their way to Chicago. It is also one of the largest delegations the state has sent to the DNC, per Hicks.

"The convention is going to be our opportunity to tell her story to showcase and tell her vision and the democratic vision for moving our nation forward," he said.

And as Harris makes one of her largest bids to the county come Thursday, Johnson said he has no doubt his longtime friend will connect with voters.

Johnson is just one of five other childhood friends the Vice President has invited to the DNC.