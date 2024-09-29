Kamala talks abortion, immigration and economy during camapign fundraiser

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamla Harris made a quick stop in the Bay Area to attend a campaign fundraiser at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

The visit was Harris' second since announcing her bid for the White House, and it is likely her last before the election in five and a half weeks.

Attendees said the vice president made it known that "this race is as close as it could possibly be."

"It was fabulous," said Audrey Smith of San Francisco who attended the event.

Close to 1,000 attendees gathered at the fundraiser to hear Harris speak for 25 minutes on key issues including abortion access, immigration and the economy.

"I thought that was encouraging, and I also appreciated the fact that she is really focused on making sure that there is representation for working people and the middle class," Smith said.

Prior to her stop in the Bay Area, Harris made a stop in Arizona.

During her visit to Arizona, the vice president attempted to rebrand herself around immigration issues. Reportedly, Harris is proposing stricter asylum restrictions compared to President Biden, amidst a record 10 million illegal border crossings since President Joe Biden and Harris assumed office.

"We do have a broken immigration system and it needs to be fixed," Harris said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Hedi Rivera of Hayward said she is confident the Harris-Walz campaign is doing what's needed to win come November.

Rivera added a Harris victory could inspire young women to seek the highest office in the nation, and it's something she would not have been able to envision without the vice president's bid.

"I think everybody should have that opportunity – I think everyone in America," Rivera said.

Sunday's event was expected to bring in a substantial contribution to the campaign. Tickets for the event ran anywhere from $500 for the cheapest tickets to over $900,000 for a table of four.

The last time Harris was in town she raised more than $12 million.

Now the vice president is headed to Los Angeles for more campaign events in the state on Sunday.

Second Gentleman Dough Emhodd will make a stop in the Bay Area, speaking at a Menlo Park campaign reception on Sunday.