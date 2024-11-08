Decision 2024

Map: See how the Bay Area, California voted in the 2024 presidential election

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

With Election Day wrapped up, we're getting a glimpse of how the Bay Area and the rest of California voted in this year's presidential election.

Below you'll find a county-by-county breakdown of how California voted in the presidential race. You can also find a detailed breakdown for the U.S. Senate and House contests. Just click on a specific county to see the number and percentage of votes candidates received in that area.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Decision 2024 Nov 5

Bay Area November 2024 election results

Decision 2024 Nov 6

5 key takeaways from election night 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024CaliforniaElections
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us