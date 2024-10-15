Decision 2024: Measure T proposes local sales tax increase in Sonoma

City of Sonoma voters will decide on increasing the local sales tax on the November ballot.

Measure T would increase the city's current half-cent sales tax by another half-cent. Combined with a half-cent Sonoma County sales tax to fund firefighting services that was passed by county voters as Measure H in March and takes effect Oct. 1, as well as the county's Measure I quarter-cent sales tax for child care programs on the Nov. 5 ballot, the overall sales tax rate in Sonoma could go from 9% to 10.25% if Measures T and I both pass.

According to the Sonoma City Council, Measure T will bring in an estimated $3 million annually for city services if a majority of voters approve it.

The Sonoma City Council in July voted in favor of placing Measure T on the ballot to address the city's budget deficit of $2.8 million. The city reports that the deficit will impact its ability to maintain service levels and decrease the likelihood of creating a Parks and Recreation Department.

According to City Attorney David Ruderman, prescription drugs and most groceries will not be taxed and all taxes raked in will stay in the city. There will also be an annual audit and public disclosure requirements regarding funds expenditure.

The funds will support myriad city programs, ranging from law enforcement and emergency response to affordable housing and climate initiatives. It will also fund infrastructure projects to repair roads and sidewalks. The tax will fund a long-promised Parks and Recreation Department to maintain the city's almost 80 acres of parks.

Two city councilmembers, the police and fire chiefs, and the city's honorary alcade signed an argument in favor of the measure.

"We face significant challenges including aging public infrastructure, public safety concerns, and affordable housing shortages," the argument states. "To maintain our high quality of life, the City of Sonoma requires the additional funding and resources that passing Measure T could provide."

No argument against the measure was filed.

Measure T is not the only proposed city sales tax increase in Sonoma County. The cities of Sebastopol and Cloverdale also have sales tax measures on the ballot.