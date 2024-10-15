Oakland mayor recall: Opposing campaigns rally in Chinatown

Opposing campaigns for and against the recall of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao rallied in the city's Chinatown district Tuesday ahead of a State of the City address.

One rally involved Chinatown business and community leaders showing their support for Thao and urging voters to vote no on the recall in the Nov. 5 election. The other rally, a counterprotest called for the mayor's ouster, accusing her of pandering to Chinatown to save her from the recall.

Thao is expected to deliver a State of the City address at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a finance and management meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday was abruptly canceled by the chair. During that meeting, the plan was to discuss the city budget, including how the mayor handled the sale of Oakland's share of the Coliseum property as well as how it impacts the city’s bottom line and public safety.

The city sold its 50% share of the Coliseum to the African American Sports and Entertainment Group for $125 million, with the biggest payment not coming until May.

Critics say the delay in that payment adds to the city’s budget crisis.