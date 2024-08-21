Decision 2024

Obamas headline Day 2 of Democratic National Convention

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was another star-studded night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday. Former President Barack Obama, along with Former First Lady Michelle Obama headline Day 2 of the DNC. The Obamas wowed the crowd with their speeches.

During the official California roll call, Governor Gavin Newsom put Kamala Harris over the top in the delegate count.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

2024 DNC 3 hours ago

Obamas close DNC's second night with a rousing Harris endorsement and pointed warnings about Trump

2024 DNC 5 hours ago

California Love: Newsom, Pelosi help officially declare Kamala Harris as Democrats' presidential nominee

Democrats are more and more optimistic about a Harris and running mate Tim Walz win in November.

Damian Trujillo has the full recap in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024Barack ObamaMichelle Obama
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us