Obamas headline Day 2 of Democratic National Convention

It was another star-studded night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday. Former President Barack Obama, along with Former First Lady Michelle Obama headline Day 2 of the DNC. The Obamas wowed the crowd with their speeches.

During the official California roll call, Governor Gavin Newsom put Kamala Harris over the top in the delegate count.

Democrats are more and more optimistic about a Harris and running mate Tim Walz win in November.

Damian Trujillo has the full recap in the video above.