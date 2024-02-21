Biden attends 2 campaign events in San Francisco

President Joe Biden attended two events in San Francisco on Wednesday evening in support of his reelection campaign, according to pool media reports.

Biden landed at San Francisco International Airport shortly before 3 p.m. on Air Force One and was greeted by House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Mayor London Breed and U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-San Mateo.

The president then took the Marine One helicopter to Marina Green on the north end of San Francisco for two campaign events, where he talked about his accomplishments and agenda as president, as well as his problems with Republican political opponents, saying "These guys do not believe in basic democratic principles" and "are the party of chaos and division," according to the pool media reports.

Biden has another campaign event in Los Altos Hills on Thursday before returning to Washington, White House officials said. He flew into the Bay Area from Los Angeles, where earlier Wednesday he gave a speech on canceling student debt.

This is Biden's first visit to the Bay Area since November when he and other world leaders attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Summit.

There was also a coalition of pro-Palestinian groups that marched through San Francisco’s Pacific Heights, calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and an end to United States aid to Israel.

When demonstrators arrived at Baker and Pacific streets, police put up barricades to redirect the march and there were some tense moments.

"The goal of the protest is let the Biden admin know that the people of San Francisco and the people of America are not OK with our tax dollars funding this genocide," one demonstrator said.

The demonstrations were mostly loud, energetic and peaceful.