Rally held in Woodside ahead of JD Vance fundraiser

By Robert Handa

Supporters of Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance rallied in Woodside Wednesday ahead of his visit to the area.

Roughly 50 to 75 people gathered outside the Pioneer Hotel Wednesday afternoon to show their support for the Trump-Vance ticket.

Vance is scheduled to attend a fundraiser in the area Wednesday night.

Decision 2024politicsElections
