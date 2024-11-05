Decision 2024

What to know: Same-day voter registration in California

By Bay City News

Polls opened Tuesday morning across the Bay Area for the Nov. 5 General Election and state officials are reminding residents who haven't registered that they can use same-day registration at county election offices and polling locations.

For same-day registration, voters will be asked to fill out a voter registration form and then be provided a ballot. Their ballots will be counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.

Information on same-day registration is available at sos.ca.gov.

Anyone who is unsure of their voter registration status can check it online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Voters who are registered and have already filled out their vote-by-mail ballot can drop it off at any polling location, vote center, or ballot drop box, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.

"If you're voting in person, you have a right to cast your ballot as long as you are in line by 8 p.m.," Weber said.

On Friday, Weber announced that the latest reports on voter registration across the state showed a record total of 22,595,659 eligible Californians were registered to vote. That's 548,211 more than at the same point in the presidential election cycle 4 years ago.

More information is available at vote.ca.gov.

