San Francisco mayoral candidates talk public safety, homelessness at first 2024 debate

By Pete Suratos

San Francisco's mayoral candidates squared off Wednesday for the first debate of the election season.

All five candidates talked several topics such as public safety, the fentanyl crisis, and homelessness.

Current San Francisco Mayor London Breed, former interim mayor Mark Farrell, Levi Strauss Heir Daniel Lurie and supervisors Aaron Peskin And Ahsha Safaí took the stage before a sold out crowd at the Sydney Goldstein Theatre.

The candidates made their case for becoming the next mayor of San Francisco.

The next debate will take place on Jun. 17 at UC Law San Francisco

Pete Suratos has more in the video above.

