San Francisco's mayoral race still undecided

San Francisco’s mayoral race was still undecided on Wednesday evening, but Daniel Lurie, who spent $8 million of his own money to finance his campaign, is leading against incumbent mayor London Breed.

According to the city's director of elections, they were still counting more than a third of the ranked choice votes.

Lurie said he's feeling good but would not say much about the current vote count that shows him leading the race for San Francisco Mayor. He was in Chinatown - doing a merchant walk earlier Wednesday.

"I’m just here walking with supporters and friends just saying thank you for the campaign and the time,” he said.

Elections officials said there could have a clearer picture on the standings on Thursday afternoon, when the next batch of election results will be published.

During a question and answer session at her campaign party Thursday night Breed encouraged her supporters to be patient and wait for every vote to be counted. She also reminded them how close her first election was. "

“I don't if you remember what happened in 2018. I mean there were several days, even the night of election night, where I was definitely no in the lead, and you see me standing here right now as the mayor of San Francisco,” she said.

John Arnst, director of the San Francisco Department of Elections, said they're currently counting all the ballots that came in by mail Monday and Tuesday and those that were cast in person. That makes up about 157,000 ballots, more than a third of the total ballots cast in the city during this election.