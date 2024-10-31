San Francisco political leaders rally voters ahead of Election Day

With less than a week to Election Day, the San Francisco political leaders are rallying as many voters as they can locally and across the county.

Carrie Barnes, vice chair of the SF Democratic Party, said the party is reaching out to voters in swing states to secure a win for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Every bell ringing at the party's headquarters means the campaign has one more confirmed vote for its candidates.

"It's not over until November 5th, and I think that every vote counts – and every person at home. If you want an intended outcome, don't leave it up to chance. Come and phone bank at our headquarters," Barnes said.

State Senator Scott Weiner volunteered at the party's headquarters, trying to recruit voters.

"It's really inspiring," he said. "Today, I was phone banking volunteers – trying to recruit people to come down and volunteer."

Leaders from both parties said they're getting more volunteers daily.

The head of the San Francisco Republican Party said he feels confident about a Donald Trump-J.D. Vance win.

"We want everyone to run through the finish line, to hit the tape at the finish line, but we feel pretty good about where we stand right now," said John Dennis, SF Republican Party chair.

He added that the GOP has a strong ballot of candidates in state legislature seats and California congressional races and is even making inroads in normally "solid blue" San Francisco.

"We have more candidates on the ballot in San Francisco, for instance, than anyone can remember in decades," he said.

The San Francisco Republican party coordinates most of its get-out-the-vote efforts through local campaign offices.

While local efforts are in full gear, both major party candidates are on the road in key swing states trying to reach voters.

Vice President Harris took her campaign to North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, where she made the case that she would be a president for all Americans.

"Unlike Donald Trump, I don't believe people who disagree with me are the enemy," Harris said.

The former president was also in Wisconsin, where he rode shotgun in a garbage truck, capitalizing on the comments made by President Joe Biden referring to Trump supporters as "garbage."

"They treat you like garbage. They treat the whole country like garbage with open borders," Trump said.

With no side giving an inch, both parties vowed to give it their all up through Election Day.