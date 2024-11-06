San Francisco voters appear to favor closing Upper Great Highway 7 days a week

San Francisco voters appear to be in favor of a plan to close the Upper Great Highway along Ocean Beach seven days a week, with preliminary results as of early Wednesday showing 52.92% in favor of Proposition K.

Yes votes lead in the race with 114,485 votes compared to 101,862 no votes.

The stretch of road with two lanes in each direction was already closed on weekends and holidays since a pilot program was implemented in 2022, following the road's closure during a COVID-19 shutdown. The pilot was set to expire at the end of 2025.

The Upper Great Highway runs along the coast from Sloat Boulevard to Lincoln Way. Vehicle traffic will be rerouted onto the Lower Great Highway parallel to the road.

The proposition was authored by District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar. One of her opponents, Matt Boschetto, started a political action committee to defeat the proposition.

Meanwhile, Melgar appears to have the edge in her reelection bid, leading 51.59% over Boschetto, who garnered 48.41% of the vote on the final round of ranked choice voting, according to the preliminary results in the race.

The California Coastal Commission will have to approve the permanent closure, which will still allow emergency vehicles and city Recreation and Park Department vehicles to access the road.