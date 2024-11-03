San Francisco voters aim to get messages across ahead of Election Day

Just days before Election Day, voters in San Francisco are getting their message out before voting.

Many across the city are taking different actions before casting their votes, like a coalition of groups that rallied at Civic Center Plaza on Saturday.

"We have heeded these same demands of an arms embargo and end to the siege on Gaza and end to the genocide," said Rami Abdelkarim of the Palestinian Youth Movement. "To say if these candidates will not support an arms embargo, they are not worthy of our vote."

The groups have held demonstrations in the area in the past and wanted to share where they stand.

Despite the demonstration, many said they felt great about voting.

Laureen Neilly said she reached the ballot box early to ensure her vote was counted.

"I just want to say it's the closest race imaginable, and I certainly don't know how it's going to turn out," Neilly said.

Voters across the city will decide the close presidential race on Tuesday, in addition to a number of key state and local races.

"Well, any time on election day, you can actually pull together people who are interested in world politics and are involved," said Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

The historic John's Grill is preparing for its annual Elecday Day Luncheon, which aims to encourage people to get out and vote on November 5.

"That's what it will all be about, and believe me, November 5, this time when the most significant election ever in history, no matter what age you are, this where you outta be, and we're going to feed [you]," Brown said.