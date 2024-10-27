San Francisco voting centers begin providing weekend hours

Voters in San Francisco and several other counties can begin using weekend hours at their respective voting centers.

Many made their way to San Francisco City Hall on Saturday to ensure their voices were heard during this election cycle.

"I am a busy guy. I have to deal with my start-ups. The weekend was a great time to come and vote in person," said Justin Zelaya of San Francisco.

The city's voting centers have been open on weekdays since early October but are now offering weekend hours leading up to the November 5 election.

John Arntz, director of elections in San Francisco, said the weekend hours will serve as a one-stop shop for voters.

"If they want to update their information they want to register to just come down here and get their ballot and vote," Arntz said. "If they have received one in the mail, for instance, they can do so here at city hall if they can drop off their ballot if they have any questions about the process."

Arntz added that if voters already know who they plan to cast their ballot for, to do so early.

David Lovato of San Francisco said he was excited for the weekend offering.

" I just wanted to get it out of the way. I had a lot of stuff to do during the week," he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The ballot drop-off box outside city hall was also a popular option for voters on Saturday.

" I am sure everybody has their own opinion, and it feels like a volatile time, so I just wanted to make sure my vote is counted," said Shiun Hwang of San Francisco.