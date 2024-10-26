SF Department of Elections to add weekend hours at voting centers

San Francisco and several other counties are adding weekend hours at their respective voting center to ensure everyone has the opportunity to make their voice heard this election cycle.

Starting Saturday, Sean Crawford and other voters will have the option to get election questions or votes in.

Crawford was heading to city hall on Friday to get an issue with his ballot straightened out and fill it out ahead of election day.

"If it's in the box or in hand, it definitely makes me feel more at ease because I'm already anxious," he said.

The San Francisco Department of Elections will open the city hall voting center for the last two weekends before November 5. That specific location has been open during weekdays since the start of October.

"It's like a universal polling place, so anyone in SF can come to the voting center, get a ballot, and cast that ballot. If someone is not registered yet or needs to change the registration information, they can also do that here this weekend and during the week," said John Arntzm, SF director of elections.

Already, the SFDE received around 83,000 votes by mail ballots, or about 16% of the turnout. However, Arntzm said the department has not counted those votes yet.

