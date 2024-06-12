Decision 2024

San Francisco's 2024 mayoral candidates set for first debate

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

All five candidates in San Francisco's 2024 mayoral race will debate for the first time Wednesday night after a scheduled debate was canceled weeks ago.

New York Times Bureau Chief Heather Knight will moderate the debate featuring incumbent Mayor London Breed, Daniel Lurie, Supervisor Ahsha Safai, former Supervisor Mark Farrell and Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us