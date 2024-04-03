Supervisor Aaron Peskin to run for San Francisco mayor

Another high-profile politician has just announced that he’s running for San Francisco mayor.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin told NBC Bay Area on Wednesday that he plans to run for mayor and will make the formal announcement in the coming days.

Peskin hinted at a possible run for months now. This includes his recent interview with NBC Bay Area’s senior investigative reporter Bigad Shaban.

Peskin enters an already crowded field, which includes current mayor London Breed, nonprofit executive Daniel Lurie, San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai and former San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell.

A spokesperson for Breed's re-election campaign released the following statement on Wednesday evening:

“Aaron Peskin is synonymous with intimidation, obstruction, and dysfunction: literally the triple crown of moving San Francisco backwards.

He is the person most-responsible for creating a city of haves and have nots, by limiting the amount of housing that gets built and freezing out young people from owning a home.

He’s also a hypocrite — he masquerades as a progressive while owning hundreds of thousands of dollars in Amazon, CVS, and Bank of America stock and owning millions of dollars of property across town.

If you could go into a laboratory and construct an individual designed to single-handedly destroy all progress in San Francisco, he would be it. He’s the Terminator. Aaron Peskin occupying the Mayor’s Office would mean ‘hasta la vista, baby’ for our local economy, our housing, and our city’s future.”

A spokesperson for Lurie's campaign also released the following statement on Peskin entering the mayor’s race:

“The years of petty squabbles between Aaron Peskin, Mark Farrell, and London Breed make for good political theater, but it’s a distraction from the fact that they’re all molded by a system that rewards corruption and protects insiders at the expense of everyday San Franciscans.

The chattering class will rush to cover this as a fight between moderates and progressives — but that completely misses the point. Daniel Lurie’s campaign of accountable leadership and new ideas stands in stark contrast to the gang of City Hall insiders who have failed to get the job done. The people who got us into this mess are not equipped to get us out of it.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.