LIST: Most important swing states by electoral votes

Here's a list of the key swing states in order of electoral votes

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

The presidential campaign comes down to a final push across a handful of states on Election Day.

Kamala Harris spent all of Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome

Donald Trump held four rallies in three states, beginning in Raleigh, North Carolina, stopping twice in Pennsylvania with events in Reading and Pittsburgh, then ending in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The swing states that determine the outcome of a presidential election always changing, like any trend. NBC’s Tommy McFly breaks down which states are “in” as crucial players in 2024.

Which are the most important swing states?

NBC News has identified seven states as key battlegrounds in the presidential election. Here is a list, by where the states rank in terms of electoral college votes.

  • Pennsylvania: 19 votes
  • Georgia: 16 votes
  • North Carolina: 16 votes
  • Michigan: 15 votes
  • Wisconsin: 10 votes
  • Arizona: 11 votes
  • Nevada: 6 votes

How many electoral votes are needed to win the presidential election?

To win the presidency, a candidate must secure 270 electoral votes — a majority of the 538 possible votes.

There are some unlikely scenarios where two candidates could wind up in a 269 to 269 electoral vote tie, in which case Congress would decide the presidency, NBC News reports.

