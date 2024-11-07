Decision 2024

UC Berkeley students protest Trump presidential win, seek solution to Gaza war

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of University of California, Berkeley students held a protest in opposition to President-elect Donal Trump and his lack of a solution to end the ongoing war in Gaza.

The demonstration took place on the steps of Sproul Plaza, with some expressing frustration with the current administration and opposition to a second Trump term.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"I don't think he'll be able to provide a prominent resolution in Gaza," said Kavyun Parker, one of the demonstrators. "I don't think he'll be able to provide that."

A group of counter-protesters showed up and expressed their confidence in Trump's ability to address the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"Trump is probably going to be better for the area and stand by Israel," said Miguel Muniz.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump's election to win "history's greatest comeback."

One Israeli official told NBC News that they think the prime minister might sign a ceasefire deal early in Trump's second term to give him a diplomatic victory.

With Trump set to take office in a matter of months, students said they hope action is taken on the war in Gaza sooner than later.

Local

California 8 mins ago

Gas price increase looms as state considers amended clean air rules

Decision 2024 6 hours ago

Harris addresses somber crowd at Howard University, concedes race to Trump

"I think for a lot of young people, this is the defining issue of the campaign," Parker said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024BerkeleyGazaUC Berkeley
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us