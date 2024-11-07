UC Berkeley students protest Trump presidential win, seek solution to Gaza war

A group of University of California, Berkeley students held a protest in opposition to President-elect Donal Trump and his lack of a solution to end the ongoing war in Gaza.

The demonstration took place on the steps of Sproul Plaza, with some expressing frustration with the current administration and opposition to a second Trump term.

"I don't think he'll be able to provide a prominent resolution in Gaza," said Kavyun Parker, one of the demonstrators. "I don't think he'll be able to provide that."

A group of counter-protesters showed up and expressed their confidence in Trump's ability to address the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"Trump is probably going to be better for the area and stand by Israel," said Miguel Muniz.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump's election to win "history's greatest comeback."

One Israeli official told NBC News that they think the prime minister might sign a ceasefire deal early in Trump's second term to give him a diplomatic victory.

With Trump set to take office in a matter of months, students said they hope action is taken on the war in Gaza sooner than later.

"I think for a lot of young people, this is the defining issue of the campaign," Parker said.