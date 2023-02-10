Oakland

Festus Ezeli Cooks Up CASIAN Food With Oakland Chef

By Christine Ni

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cooking is one of many ways to bring people together in community.

We got a special assist from NBA champion Festus Ezeli. We sent the former Warrior and now analyst at NBC Sports Bay Area into the community to find people making a difference.

Ezeli visited “Magnolia Street and Wine Lounge” on San Pablo Avenue in Oakland. The founder, Chef Leilani Baugh, talked about how her background is what makes her food a little different.

You can watch the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oakland 1 hour ago

Empowering Black Female Entrepreneurs in the East Bay

discover black heritage Feb 9

San Francisco Singer Paula West Is Timeless as Her Music

This article tagged under:

Oaklanddiscover black heritage
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us