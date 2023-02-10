Festus Ezeli Cooks Up CASIAN Food With Oakland Chef

Cooking is one of many ways to bring people together in community.
We got a special assist from NBA champion Festus Ezeli. We sent the former Warrior and now analyst at NBC Sports Bay Area into the community to find people making a difference.
Ezeli visited “Magnolia Street and Wine Lounge” on San Pablo Avenue in Oakland. The founder, Chef Leilani Baugh, talked about how her background is what makes her food a little different.
You can watch the full story in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.