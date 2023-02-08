discover black heritage

Wise Health SF Advances Equity in Accessibility to Wellness

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wise Health SF, a public health agency that creates innovative engagement strategies to advance health and wellness within Black communities, was founded by Brittney Doyle in 2015.

In an interview with NBC Bay Area, Doyle talked about the need for more innovative and relevant approaches to health and wellness for vulnerable populations, specifically senior citizens.

Find more information about Wise Health SF on its website.

