discover black heritage

Black composer helps break barriers and build bridges

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some of the sweet sounds played by the San Francisco Symphony are from the composition "Strange Beasts" by Black composer Xavier Muzik.

The talented artist recently won the third annual Emerging Black Composers Project, which was first launched in 2020 to highlight and amplify early-career Black American composers.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

NBC Bay Area's Kari Hall takes a closer look at Xavier Muzik's journey to represent his community in classical music.

discover black heritage Feb 5

Watch: Celebrating Black Heritage with Hayward restaurant owner

discover black heritage Feb 20

Meteorologist authors book to teach kids about weather

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

discover black heritage
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us