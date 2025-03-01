Black composer helps break barriers and build bridges

Some of the sweet sounds played by the San Francisco Symphony are from the composition "Strange Beasts" by Black composer Xavier Muzik.
The talented artist recently won the third annual Emerging Black Composers Project, which was first launched in 2020 to highlight and amplify early-career Black American composers.
NBC Bay Area's Kari Hall takes a closer look at Xavier Muzik's journey to represent his community in classical music.
