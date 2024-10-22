Oakland Zoo's last elephant arrives at his new home in Tennessee

It's a bittersweet day for the Oakland Zoo, as its beloved elephant Osh arrived at his new home in Tennessee over the weekend.

Osh traveled almost 46 hours to what's called the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee. His care team from the Oakland Zoo shared videos of Osh exploring his new habitat, which you can watch above.

Back in July, the zoo said it would relocate him because it couldn't find a new friend for him, something the sanctuary can provide.

However, this move put an end to the zoo's 75-year-long elephant program. The program helped pass laws regulating the ivory trade and the use of circus of elephants.

The zoo has not yet said what it plans to do with the former elephant exhibit.