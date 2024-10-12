PG&E

Thousands of PG&E customers without power after Saturday outage in Alameda County

Nearly 7,000 PG&E customers in Alameda County lost power on Saturday morning after an unplanned outage

By Bay City News

Nearly 7,000 PG&E customers in Alameda County lost power on Saturday morning because of an unplanned outage, according to PG&E's live outage map.

Crews were dispatched to the area in east Dublin and northwest Livermore, just before 11 a.m. to inspect electrical equipment and make any necessary repairs.

The cause was undetermined as of noon. Power is estimated to be restored by 5:30 p.m.

