Large format planks and tiles

Sometimes bigger really is better—or can at least make your space look better (and bigger). Longer and wider wooden planks make kitchens look larger, more open, and less busy and create a sleek, modern vibe. And then there are bigger tiles. “When people say large format tile, they usually mean something that’s 12 by 24 or larger,” notes Boltz. “These days, that tile can be porcelain. It’s popular because you can eliminate most of the grout lines in your space, and the grout line can be extremely slim, so it gives a nice, clean look to the space.” Plus, less grout equals less maintenance.