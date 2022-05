On this May 4, Alaska Airlines naturally revealed its new Star Wars-themed airplane.

The plane celebrates Galaxy's Edge, which is the newest land of adventure at Disneyland in Southern California.

The plane is painted "space black" and features the iconic Millennium Falcon emblazoned on its tail.

On the wing tips are little porgs. The bird-like critters were seen on Luke Skywalker's island in the film "The Last Jedi."