Bay Area concerts: New performers, key dates, ticket information

The Bay Area is a hotspot for the world's biggest musicians to perform. Whether it be the historical stage of the Palace of Fine Arts or the tens of thousands of seats at Levi's Stadium, musical artists from across the globe showcase their talents here.

Here's a breakdown of some of the new concerts coming to the Bay Area. Bookmark and save this page as we'll be updating as new performances and festivals are announced.

Latest concerts announced in Bay Area

Santa Clara's Great America theme park announced its summer rap concert on Tuesday, co-headlined by Vallejo rapper LaRussell and New Orleans' legend Juvenile.

North Bay native LaRussell was recently featured on NPR's Tiny Desk, racking almost 500K views. He is co-headlined by Juvenile who made iconic '90s and '2000s tracks like "Back That Azz Up" and "Slow Motion."

The concert, called Backyard Boogie, will take place on June 28 at Great America's amphitheater. Tickets for the concert are $75, while tickets for both the concert and park are going for over $100. You can get tickets here.

The Weeknd brings 'After Hours Til Dawn' tour stop to Levi's Stadium

The Weeknd is coming to the Bay Area on July 8 and 9 for his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour, performing both nights at Levi's stadium with Playboi Carti. The artist is known for his iconic songs like "Blinding Lights" and "Can't Feel My Face."

Tickets are on sale. You can find more information on tickets here.

Katy Perry's 'Lifetimes' tour coming to Chase Center

Pop music icon Katy Perry announced North America dates for her upcoming "Lifetimes" tour, performing at Chase Center on July 18. This marks seven years from her last tour, previously coming to the Bay Area in 2018.

Tickets are on sale. You can find more information on tickets here.

Morgan Wallen to perform at Levi's Stadium

Country music star Morgan Wallen will be be performing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Aug. 4 and 5 for his "I'm the Problem" tour.

Wallen will be joined by special guests Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and Anne Wilson for his two shows at Levi's Stadium. Tickets are on sale. You can find more information on tickets at morganwallen.com.

Coldplay performing for two nights at Stanford

Coldplay added Stanford Stadium on their record-breaking stadium tour that kicked off in March of 2022. The band will perform for two nights at Stanford Stadium on May 31 and June 1.

Tickets are on sale. You can find more information on tickets here.

'Grand National Tour' featuring Kendrick Lamar & SZA coming to Oakland and San Francisco

Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar and Grammy winner SZA announced their joint "Grand National Tour" in December of 2024, making stadium stops across North America. This comes as Kendrick Lamar and SZA recently released their albums "GNX" and "SOS Deluxe: Lana," respectively last year.

The duo will perform at Oracle Park in San Francisco on May 29. Tickets are on sale now. You can find information on tickets here.

BottleRock Festival returning in May

The annual BottleRock festival is featuring headliners like Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Noah Kahan and more from May 23 to May 25. The music and food festival will take place at Napa Valley Expo in Napa.

Tickets are selling out quickly. You can find information on tickets on the festival's website.

Bay Area concerts calendar

January

aespa – Jan. 30, 8 p.m. @ Oakland Arena. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

– Jan. 30, 8 p.m. @ Oakland Arena. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Excision – Jan. 31 & Feb. 1, 7 p.m. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

February

California Symphony: Mozart Serenity – Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. & Feb. 2, 4 p.m. @ Lesher Center of Arts in Walnut Creek. Tickets can be purchased on California Symphony's website.

– Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. & Feb. 2, 4 p.m. @ Lesher Center of Arts in Walnut Creek. Tickets can be purchased on California Symphony's website. Yves – Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. @ Palace of Fine Arts. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

– Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. @ Palace of Fine Arts. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Zayn Malik featuring Hope Tala – Feb. 3 & 4, 7 p.m. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

– Feb. 3 & 4, 7 p.m. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Mustafa – Feb. 11, 8 p.m. @ Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

– Feb. 11, 8 p.m. @ Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Malaa – Feb. 15 & 16, 9 p.m. @ Regency Ballroom in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on AXS. This is an 18+ event.

– Feb. 15 & 16, 9 p.m. @ Regency Ballroom in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on AXS. This is an 18+ event. 070 Shake – Feb. 19, 8 p.m. @ Fox Theater in Oakland. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

– Feb. 19, 8 p.m. @ Fox Theater in Oakland. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Tiffany Day – Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. @ The Independent in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on The Independent's website.

– Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. @ The Independent in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on The Independent's website. Noise Pop Festival featuring independent artists like Earl Sweatshirt and St. Vincent - Feb. 20 - Mar. 2 @ various venues. Tickets can be purchased on the festival's website.

featuring independent artists like Earl Sweatshirt and St. Vincent - Feb. 20 - Mar. 2 @ various venues. Tickets can be purchased on the festival's website. Tyler the Creator featuring Lil Yachty and Paris Texas – Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. @ Oakland Arena. Tickets can be purchased on AXS.

March

thuy – March 1, 8 p.m. @ Fox Theater in Oakland. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

– March 1, 8 p.m. @ Fox Theater in Oakland. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Pink Sweat$ – March 2, 7:30 p.m. @ Fox Theater in Oakland. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

– March 2, 7:30 p.m. @ Fox Theater in Oakland. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Tyler the Creator featuring Lil Yachty and Paris Texas – March 5, 7:30 p.m. @ Chase Center in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

– March 5, 7:30 p.m. @ Chase Center in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. mxmtoon featuring Luna Li – March 7, 7 p.m. @ The Warfield in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on AXS.

– March 7, 7 p.m. @ The Warfield in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on AXS. Nessa Barett – March 11, 8 p.m. @ Fox Theater in Oakland. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

– March 11, 8 p.m. @ Fox Theater in Oakland. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. J-Hope of BTS – March 31 & April 1 @ Oakland Arena. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

April

Role Model – April 3, 8 p.m. @ Fox Theater in Oakland. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

– April 3, 8 p.m. @ Fox Theater in Oakland. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. FKA Twigs – April 19, 8 p.m. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

May

BottleRock Festival featuring Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Noah Kahan and more – May 23 - 25, doors open 11:30 a.m. @ Napa Valley Expo in Napa. Tickets can be purchased on the festival's website.

– May 23 - 25, doors open 11:30 a.m. @ Napa Valley Expo in Napa. Tickets can be purchased on the festival's website. Stray Kids – May 28, 7:30 p.m. @ Oracle Park in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

– May 28, 7:30 p.m. @ Oracle Park in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Kendrick Lamar & SZA – May 29, 7 p.m. @ Oracle Park in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

– May 29, 7 p.m. @ Oracle Park in San Francisco. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Coldplay – May 31 & June 1, 5:25 p.m. @ Stanford Stadium in Stanford. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

June

Metallica – June 20 & 22 @ Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

– June 20 & 22 @ Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. LaRussell & Juvenile - June 28 @ Great America in Santa Clara. Tickets can be purchased on TBA.

July

The Weeknd - July 8 & 9 @ Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Tickets can be purchased on AXS.

- July 8 & 9 @ Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Tickets can be purchased on AXS. Katy Perry – July 19, 7 p.m. @ Chase Center in San Francisco. You can sign up for presale on Ticketmaster.

August