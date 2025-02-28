Levi's Stadium

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at Levi's Stadium

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two music legends are coming to the Bay Area.

Bill Joel and Stevie Nicks announced they will perform at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in October. This will be the first time either of them will perform at Levi's Stadium.

For Nicks, it will be a homecoming of sorts as she spent some of her childhood in the Bay Area and attended San Jose State University. Joel has not performed in the Bay Area in a decade.

The concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 4.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 7 at ticketmaster.com.

