4 Spring Tips for Healthy Houseplants

California Live's Amber Pfister chats with the founder of Botany Box on how to properly care for your plants this springtime! 

California Live's Amber Pfister met with Cait Khosla, Founder of Botany Box, an affordable, pre-potted succulent box company that you can send as a gift to a loved one. Their succulents are hand-selected from local growers in California, planted and shipped anywhere in the U.S.

Cait also gave our audience 4 tips on how to keep your current plants happy and healthy at home:

  1. Fertilize your plants
  2. Give them trim/prune
  3. Water more frequently
  4. Dust off leaves
www.botanybox.co

