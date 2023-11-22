Add a unique twist to your traditional Thanksgiving feast

California Live correspondent Laila Muhammad visits Ardor at the West Hollywood Edition Hotel where vegetables take center stage at their veggie-focused Thanksgiving meal. Chefs Luis & Christopher share Ardor’s special brown butter cacio e pepe sauce that is sure to make any vegetable the star of your table this holiday season.

Brown Butter Cacio E Pepe Sauce:

2 ½ sticks Whole unsalted butter

4 Thyme sprigs, fresh

3 Sage sprigs, fresh

3 tsp Black peppercorns, whole

½ cup Whole milk

¾ cup Heavy cream

1 tsp Black peppercorn, course ground

Kosher salt to taste