Add a unique twist to your traditional Thanksgiving feast

California Live correspondent Laila Muhammad visits Ardor at the West Hollywood Edition Hotel where vegetables take center stage at their veggie-focused Thanksgiving meal. Chefs Luis & Christopher share Ardor’s special brown butter cacio e pepe sauce that is sure to make any vegetable the star of your table this holiday season.
Brown Butter Cacio E Pepe Sauce:
- 2 ½ sticks Whole unsalted butter
- 4 Thyme sprigs, fresh
- 3 Sage sprigs, fresh
- 3 tsp Black peppercorns, whole
- ½ cup Whole milk
- ¾ cup Heavy cream
- 1 tsp Black peppercorn, course ground
- Kosher salt to taste
