food

Better-for-you Baking: Make delicious gluten- & dairy-free Raspberry Jam Bars for your 4th of July party

Learn how to make delicious raspberry jam bars that are both gluten and dairy free, without compromising on that sweet summertime flavor! 

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Live's Laila Muhammad gets a baking lesson from Loren Castle, founder and CEO of Sweet Loren’s.

Sweet Loren’s Raspberry Jam Bar Recipe

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

(Servings: 12)

food Jul 1

Beat the heat with delicious & healthy DIY magic shell popsicles!

Fourth of July Jul 1

Make spiked watermelon ice cubes for your 4th of July party

Ingredients —

  • ½ cup seedless strawberry or raspberry jam (use low sugar jam if you’d like)
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries
  • ½ cup (1 stick) plant-based butter, cold and cut in pieces
  • 1 cup gluten free flour blend
  • 1 1/3 cup gluten free rolled oats
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp salt

Directions —

  1. Preheat oven or toaster oven to 350 F. Line an 8x8” pan with parchment paper so all sides are lined for easy clean up.
  2. Stir jam and raspberries together in a small bowl.
  3. In a standing mixer, mix butter, flour, oats, sugars, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Mix on low until crumbly dough forms. If too dry, add 1-2 tablespoons of milk of your choice just until crumbles form.
  4. Press 2/3 of the dough into the bottom of the lined pan. Top with jam raspberry mixture. Then sprinkle the remaining dough on top as a crumble.
  5. Bake for around 40 minutes until the edges are golden brown. Let cool, then slice into 12 bars. Enjoy!
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

food
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us