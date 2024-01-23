food and drink

Learn to make drool-worthy canapes like a professional chef

California Live correspondent Blanche Shaheen learns how to make mouthwatering, bite-sized snacks, perfect for your Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day menu. Chef Teena of Atherton Appliance in Redwood City reveals both sweet and savory variations to guarantee all your guests are happy. 

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Live correspondent Blanche Shaheen learns how to make mouthwatering, bite-sized snacks, perfect for your Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day menu. Chef Teena of Atherton Appliance in Redwood City reveals both sweet and savory variations to guarantee all your guests are happy.

Recipe Spanakopita Phyllo Puffs

1 package frozen spinach

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

1 small leek, finely chopped

1 small bunch scallions finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh dill finely chopped

California Live

food and drink 31 mins ago

Celebrate the invention of the cheeseburger 100 years ago this week in Pasadena

entertainment 44 mins ago

Comedian Lewis Black talks farewell tour after 35+ years of stand-up

1 tsp salt

Dash pepper

4 packages phyllo dough puffs

Combine all the ingredients except the phyllo into a bowl. Put 1 tsp filling into each puff, and repeat until you use up all the puffs. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes and serve.

This article tagged under:

food and drink
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us