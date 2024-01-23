Learn to make drool-worthy canapes like a professional chef

California Live correspondent Blanche Shaheen learns how to make mouthwatering, bite-sized snacks, perfect for your Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day menu. Chef Teena of Atherton Appliance in Redwood City reveals both sweet and savory variations to guarantee all your guests are happy.

Recipe Spanakopita Phyllo Puffs

1 package frozen spinach

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1 small leek, finely chopped

1 small bunch scallions finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh dill finely chopped

1 tsp salt

Dash pepper

4 packages phyllo dough puffs

Combine all the ingredients except the phyllo into a bowl. Put 1 tsp filling into each puff, and repeat until you use up all the puffs. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes and serve.