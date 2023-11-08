Food and Recipes

Celebrating Diwali with a traditional & tasty sweet treat

California Live’s Jobeth Devera visits San Francisco’s Copra Indian restaurant to learn how to make green apple halwa.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights so ahead of this weekend’s celebrations, California Live’s Jobeth Devera visits San Francisco’s Copra Indian restaurant to learn how to make green apple halwa. Chef Srijith Gopinathan shares how to make the decadent recipe commonly made for the festivities.

Green Apple Halwa Recipe:

  • Grated green  Apple - 15 oz / 400 gms
  • Brown sugar- 4 cups / 800 gms
  • Coconut milk  - 2 1/2 cups / 600 gms
  • Ghee- 2 cups / 500 gms
  • Sea Salt - one pinch
  • Cardamom powder - one pinch

Directions:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In a thick-bottom pan on medium heat, heat up 2 tbsp of ghee and add the grated apple and cook for 8-10 min constantly sautéing. You can see it is cooked and comes together like wax.

Add sugar and cook further to thicken, adding ghee as you go, in 2 tbsp installments 2-3 times.

Add coconut milk and cook (5-6 min) until the mixture comes together. Keep adding ghee in small installments and cook for 8-10 min over a medium flame, constantly stirring the halwa with a wooden ladle.

Add a pinch of salt and cardamom powder and continue heating, but don't overcook it. The finished halwa should be gooey in consistency.

Move the halwa into a pan and keep it at room temperature. In case you refrigerate this dessert, warm it up in the microwave for 10 seconds before serving.

(optional) Garnish with raisins or roasted cashew nuts.

Enjoy! Happy Diwali!

This article tagged under:

Food and Recipes
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us