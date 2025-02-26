Classic bagels to pickle martinis: Belle's Bagels reimagines old-school delis!

California Live correspondent, Paul Costabile, visits “Belle’s Bagels, Delicatessen & Bar” in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood. Co-owners and childhood friends Nick Schreiber and J.D. Rocchio share the inspiration behind their buzzy all-day deli. Plus, learn how to make their unique and never-before-shared everything bagel seasoning blend.

“BELLE’S BAGELS” EVERYTHING BAGEL SEASONING

Makes: 1 quart

INGREDIENTS:

1 ¾ cups Hulled white sesame seeds

½ cup Blue poppy seeds

3 tablespoons Caraway seeds

1 tablespoon, plus 1 teaspoon Fennel seeds

1 ½ tablespoons Dried minced garlic

3 tablespoons Dried minced onion

1 teaspoon Garlic powder

1 teaspoon Onion powder

2 tablespoons Kosher Salt

HOW TO MAKE:

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Stir until well combined. Store in a sealed jar or container at room temperature.

*Recipe courtesy of Belle’s Bagels, Delicatessen & Bar in Highland Park