Classic bagels to pickle martinis: Belle's Bagels reimagines old-school delis!

California Live correspondent, Paul Costabile, visits “Belle’s Bagels, Delicatessen & Bar” in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood. Co-owners and childhood friends Nick Schreiber and J.D. Rocchio share the inspiration behind their buzzy all-day deli. Plus, learn how to make their unique and never-before-shared everything bagel seasoning blend.   

“BELLE’S BAGELS” EVERYTHING BAGEL SEASONING 

Makes: 1 quart

INGREDIENTS:

1 ¾ cups Hulled white sesame seeds 

½    cup Blue poppy seeds 

3     tablespoons Caraway seeds 

1     tablespoon, plus 1 teaspoon Fennel seeds 

1 ½ tablespoons Dried minced garlic 

3     tablespoons Dried minced onion 

1     teaspoon Garlic powder 

1     teaspoon Onion powder 

2     tablespoons Kosher Salt

HOW TO MAKE:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Stir until well combined. Store in a sealed jar or container at room temperature. 

*Recipe courtesy of Belle’s Bagels, Delicatessen & Bar in Highland Park

