Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday traditionally observed on November 1. This year, Hollywood Forever Cemetery will once again celebrate the beautifully decorated and joyous occasion. Deisy and Adela Marquez, sisters and co-founders of the Hollywood Forever - Día de los Muertos Celebration, have organized the event for 23 years in hopes of bringing traditions and festivities to households across California.

“We want all families to have the opportunity to experience our culture and teach our kids here and be proud of it,” according to Deisy.

“Those who passed away and we keep in our hearts. [And] this day is the window that opens and we can receive them,” says Adela.

Traditional, beautiful altars are created adorned with food, drinks, and photos of loved ones. A true celebration honoring those that are no longer with us.

For families with young children, Hollywood Forever Cemetery will host morning festivities for Día de los Muertos, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Families can learn about the history, traditions, and importance of the holiday through art, crafts, puppeteers, and dancing. Traditional ofrendas (altars) can be visited across the cemetery.

Adults, 21 years of age and older, are invited to join after 5:00 p.m. for the Noche de los Muertos festivities that run until midnight. Similar to the daytime celebration, guests will experience night rituals, cultural performances, altar viewings, and can also enjoy the gifts of this year’s theme, Mayaheul the Aztec Goddess of Love and Fertility associated with the Maguey plant which is where the spirit Mezcal is produced from.

Join the celebration on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. (check for age restrictions for certain times). Advanced ticket pricing starts at $35 and can be purchased online at www.ladayofthedead.com.

Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038