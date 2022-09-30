Dr. Desai Talks Anti-Aging for All Budgets

When it comes to anti-aging products, it can be overwhelming with all the choices, but also hard to decipher what's worth the money! Dr. Desai, from Pure Dermatology and Esthetics in Manhattan Beach, helps break down both over the counter products and in-office treatments that not only work with your skin type, but also work with every type of budget!

List of anti-aging products for every budget:

1. Roc retinol correction - deep wrinkle anti- aging night cream ($20)

2. Neutrogena- rapid wrinkle repair ($25)

3. Alastin Restorative Skin Complex ($200)

4. Skinbetter AlphaRet overnight cream ($90)



In-office treatments (prices vary depending on preferred Doctor’s office)

1. Collagen stimulation treatments to get your body to stimulate collagen to help the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

2. Microneedling with Platelet Rich Plasma

3. Laser resurfacing – Broad band light/ Halo

