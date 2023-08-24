Food and Recipes

East Coast seafood favorite makes its way to the West Coast

East Coast favorite Saltie Girl makes its debut in the heart of West Hollywood! California Live’s Jessica Vilchis gets a sneak peek at its delicious seafood inspired menu, and meets the 'SweetBoy' behind the desserts.

By CA Live Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Live’s Jessica Vilchis chats with Saltie Girl founder Kathy Sidell and learns the secrets to authentic New England clam chowder.

Clam Chowder - yields 10 cups (8-10 servings)

Ingredients

  • 4 medium-size manila clams, rinsed and chopped (keep 10 clams in shell and pre steam to garnish)
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 tablespoons all purpose flour
  • ¼ pound slab bacon or pancetta, diced
  • ¾ cup Spanish onion, diced
  • ½ cup celery, diced
  • 8 marble potatoes, cubed and pre-cooked
  • 3 sprigs thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  •  Small handful of whole black peppercorns
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 cup clam juice
  • Freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • Parsley or chives to garnish
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Outdoor dining Aug 9

Learn how to throw the perfect summer clambake

recipes Aug 8

Learn how to make mouthwatering gnocchi

Directions

  • Melt butter, add Neuske smoked bacon or pancetta until golden brown. Remove pancetta or bacon once cooked through, set aside.  
  • Once it starts to caramelize, add celery and onion. Sweat with bacon fat and butter.
  • Add more butter, melt and add flour. Whisk to incorporate and cook flour.
  • Cook out without burning. Add heavy cream. Reduce a bit.
  • Add clam juice
  • Add sachet (thyme, bay leaf, black peppercorns) 
  • Bring to boil. 
  • Before adding roux, remove herb sachet 
  • Bring back to boil. 
  • Add chopped clams (not drained) 
  • Add cooked potatoes and bacon/pancetta, then season with salt and pepper. 
  • Add steamed clams to garnish.

This article tagged under:

Food and Recipesseafood
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us