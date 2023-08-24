California Live’s Jessica Vilchis chats with Saltie Girl founder Kathy Sidell and learns the secrets to authentic New England clam chowder.
Clam Chowder - yields 10 cups (8-10 servings)
Ingredients
- 4 medium-size manila clams, rinsed and chopped (keep 10 clams in shell and pre steam to garnish)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 tablespoons all purpose flour
- ¼ pound slab bacon or pancetta, diced
- ¾ cup Spanish onion, diced
- ½ cup celery, diced
- 8 marble potatoes, cubed and pre-cooked
- 3 sprigs thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- Small handful of whole black peppercorns
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup clam juice
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
- Parsley or chives to garnish
Directions
- Melt butter, add Neuske smoked bacon or pancetta until golden brown. Remove pancetta or bacon once cooked through, set aside.
- Once it starts to caramelize, add celery and onion. Sweat with bacon fat and butter.
- Add more butter, melt and add flour. Whisk to incorporate and cook flour.
- Cook out without burning. Add heavy cream. Reduce a bit.
- Add clam juice
- Add sachet (thyme, bay leaf, black peppercorns)
- Bring to boil.
- Before adding roux, remove herb sachet
- Bring back to boil.
- Add chopped clams (not drained)
- Add cooked potatoes and bacon/pancetta, then season with salt and pepper.
- Add steamed clams to garnish.