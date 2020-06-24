Nachos

Enjoy These Guilt-Free Mediterranean Inspired Nachos

These Mediterranean inspired healthy nachos will become your go-to snack

By California Live

Nachos don’t have to be loaded in calories and fat to be delicious. Chef Jamie Gwen shared her healthy nachos recipe with California Live – with a scrumptious Mediterranean twist.

Ingredient:

  • Bag of store bought pita chips
  • A container of your favorite hummus like red bell pepper or garlic hummus
  • A container of cherry tomato (halved)
  • Sliced cumbers
  • Olives of choice
  • Crumbled feta cheese or goat cheese
  • Diced raw red onion (optional)
  • Freshly chopped cilantro or parsley
  • Sprinkle of ground cumin, salt, pepper
  • Drizzle of olive oil

How to:

  • Pile your pita chips onto a family size platter
  • Dollop your favorite hummus all over the pita chips
  • Raid your produce drawer and add in vegetables like cherry tomatoes, cucumbers or olives to the nachos
  • Add in your cheese of choice
  • Add in your herbs and diced raw red onion.
  • Add in ground cumin, salt and pepper to taste.
  • Drizzle of olive oil to top it off.
  • Enjoy!

Contact Us