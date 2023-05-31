Get your skin summer ready!

We chatted with Dr. Desai about different types of sunscreens for different skin types and also what to use for sunburn care to help with discomfort and how to soothe the skin.

Sunscreens for different skin types

1. Those with sensitive skin - physical sunscreen

2. Those with pigmentation issues - tinted mineral sunscreen

3. Darker skin - tinted/chemical or hybrid SPF sunscreen

Sunburn care:

1. OTC hydrocortisone cream for pain and discomfort

2. Barrier repair cream like Aquaphor

3. Oat bath for discomfort and for soothing