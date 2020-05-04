Go Bananas Over This 3- Ingredient Banana Pancake Recipe

Move over banana bread, California Live has an even simpler and delicious recipe to use up your ripe bananas. It's gluten-free, grain-free and guilt free. Chef Jamie Gwen has a simple recipe to whip up these three-ingredient banana pancakes.
Ingredients:
- One or two ripe bananas (if frozen make sure the bananas have thawed and let them drain of excess water)
- A dash of baking soda
- Two eggs (can use vegan egg substitute)
- A pinch of salt for flavor
- Additional ingredients for toppings like fruit, maple syrup or nuts
Recipe:
- Mash up the bananas in a bowl and add in two whisked egg in a bowl
- Stir mixture until smooth
- Add in a dash of baking soda and pinch of salt
- Cook pancakes in a hot greased pan, flipping halfway through, until deep golden brown on both sides and cooked through.
- Once done add desired toppings
- Enjoy!
