Have Your Cup of Joe with a Side of Cuddles

California Live ventures to L.A.’s only non-profit Cat Café Lounge to introduce some cuddly felines looking for a permanent home.

Have you been thinking about taking the plunge and adopting a kitten or cat? The next time you go out for coffee or tea and want to ponder that question, head on over to The Cat Café Lounge on Sepulveda in West LA. Not only will you be able to get yourself that cup of joe, but you will have the opportunity to meet and interact with a potential future furry family member. As part of the yearly “Clear The Shelters” campaign, aimed at finding homes for dogs and cats nationwide, California Live’s Jessica Vilchis visited one of nearly 70+ animal shelters that are participating in this year’s pet adoption and donation drives.

The Cat Café Lounge has a mission according to Founder and Executive Director, Kristi Labrenz Galvan, “To make the lives of these cats great by providing them a cat-centric environment.” Opened in 2018, they are LA’s only non-profit ‘Cat Café’ where 100% of every contribution goes back into the shelter to create positive moments for all these furry cuddlers. Kristi speaks on how this shelter came to fruition after a trip to Japan and how there needed to be an adoption option. This meant one less cat being at risk of being euthanized. Every kitten and cat in the shelter is available for adoption. All are welcome and encouraged to grab that drink and snuggle with these cats. If adoption is not an option for you, but cuddles are, a 70-minute reservation can be made for $35. Get ready for some serious whisker tickles!

Located at 1736 S. Sepulveda Blvd., in Los Angeles or visit them online at CatCafeLounge.com. Follow them on Instagram at @CatCafeLounge.

